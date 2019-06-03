Niles community comes together for candelit vigil after the deaths of two of their own

Father, son died in May 27 house fire

Staff report

NILES

After the deaths of two of their own, the Niles community came together Sunday evening for a candlelight vigil.

“We love one another and care about one another not just when tragedy strikes,” said Michael Cline, Apostolic Pentecostal Church outreach director.

Bradley M. Crist, 54, and one of his sons, Jacob Crist, 15, died in a May 27 morning house fire on Scott Avenue, while his wife, Diane L. Crist, 44, and another son, Jesse Crist, 17, suffered injuries and are in separate hospitals.

Both survivors were taken to hospitals by helicopter, with Diane being taken to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh and Jesse being taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. Both suffered smoke inhalation and heat injuries.

“Tragedies like this really show what communities are made of,” Cline said at the vigil.

David Petrilla, community volunteer, said the event is meant to display support.

“We just want the community to come together to show the family the community supports them in their time of need and that they’re not alone,” he said.

Caroline Cormell, 11, said simply that the tragedy is sad.

Her mother, Melissa Cormell, said her family was out Sunday evening merely to support Jacob Crist and his family.

Mary Jo Blount, a cousin of the family’s, said: “This means a lot to everybody.”

She added that the prayers and support from everyone is not going unnoticed.

“We are all praying for Diane and Jesse,” Leonard Blount said.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office said last week it is investigating the cause of the fire and had no information to release.

One of three family dogs survived the fire.