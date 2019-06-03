Mahoning River's resurgence celebrated

By AMANDA TONOLI

atonoli@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Community members and Friends of the Mahoning River celebrated the Mahoning River for the eighth annual Riverfest on Sunday afternoon.

Volunteer Jean Tucker of Mineral Ridge said the day was great once again despite overcast and cool weather at the beginning of the fest that prevented canoeing.

“There were a lot of kids,” she said. “I like seeing all the families.”

Felicia Armstrong, Friends of the Mahoning River vice president and board member, echoed Tucker’s sentiment about children.

“Seeing all the kids out here is my favorite part,” she said. “Lots of people came and I heard someone say, ‘Everyone was so great and everyone was so nice and everyone had positive attitudes,’ and that’s just nice.”

Several people were happy the weather held out for the most part for the fest.

“It’s a great event even though the weather was shaky to start; it turned out very nice,” Armstrong said.

Volunteer Elizabeth Burnette of Canfield was also thankful that the weather improved later in the day.

“Because of that [the weather], there were a lot of new faces,” she said. “I like to see them having a good time.”

Familiar faces were enjoyed as well.

“The whole atmosphere of the whole group and community service and helping one another – that’s what this is all about,” Armstrong said.

What makes the event exceptional is clear – it’s the people.

“I think volunteers coming out are really what make it special,” said Pat Kerrigan, Oak Hill Collaborative director. “Friends of the Mahoning River isn’t an organization that has people all the time, and for them to have these volunteers donating their time – that’s something.”

Volunteers and community members come for a simple reason.

“People love the river, and they love what’s going on in Youngstown,” Kerrigan said.