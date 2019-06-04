Mahoning County courthouse restoration continues
YOUNGSTOWN — Restoration work to the exterior of the Mahoning County courthouse is proceeding ahead of schedule and could set the stage for a second centennial celebration, said James Fortunato, county purchasing department director.
Renovators’ scaffolding has towered beside the 1910-built courthouse for weeks as workers cleaned bird droppings from the stone, repainted railing and refreshed windows.
Fortunato said workers still need to replace grout and install netting to deter pigeons from roosting. He said he expects the courthouse will be fully refreshed by the end of July.
This second phase of the nearly $7 million courthouse restoration project is expected to cost $528,040, said Audrey Tillis, executive director for the commissioners board.
