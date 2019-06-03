FTD, founded 100 years before swipe right, seeks bankruptcy
Associated Press
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — The century old flower company FTD is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection following a rough Valentine's Day and will break the business into pieces.
Originally called the Florists Telegraph Delivery Association, FTD has failed to turn a profit in four years.
FTD Co. said Monday that it's sold its North America and Latin America businesses, including ProFlowers, to an affiliate of Nexus Capital for $95 million. It sold its Interflora business in the U.K. to a subsidiary of The Wonderful Company for $59.5 million.
Its other businesses, including ProFlowers, Shari's Berries and Personal Creations, will continue to operate.
FTD has non-binding letters of intent with a strategic investor to buy Personal Creations and Farids & Co., LLC, owned by the founder of Edible Arrangements, to acquire Shari's Berries.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 30, 2001 midnight
Hundreds of area Steelworkers lost their jobs and many more face an uncertain future.
- October 28, 2013 9:27 p.m.
Arkansas canner Allens files for bankruptcy
- September 18, 2003 midnight
Competing offers from lenders encourage company officials
- September 20, 2003 midnight
WCI STEEL Competing offers from lenders encourage company officials
- March 31, 2004 midnight
BANKRUPTCY COURT Lenders battle with WCI over reorganization plan
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.