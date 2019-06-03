Five sworn in as Warren firefighters

WARREN — Five men took the oath of office today to become Warren firefighters, bringing the department to the 65, the number called for per the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security gave the department a six-month extension through Aug. 19 to use the remainder of the $2.4 million grant and may need an additional six months after that, Fire Chief Ken Nussle said. The grant pays the salary and benefits for 12 to 15 firefighters for two years.

The new firefighters are Dustin Beuchene of Warren, Daniel Lallitto of Burton, Gabrial Deuble of Champion, Adam Charles of Girard; and Grandon Good Sr., of Salem.