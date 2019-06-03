Feds indict 4 men in explosives case

YOUNGSTOWN — A federal grand jury in the Northern District Court of Ohio has indicted four men on firearms and explosives charges.

An indictment unsealed today by federal prosecutors charges Donald Paul Phillips, 27, of Mineral Ridge, with conspiracy to manufacture of sell explosives without a license to sell them to people without a license; making or selling explosives without a license; and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Also charged are Andrew Syacsure, no age or address given, with making or selling explosives without a license; Zachary Booth, no age or address given, with distributing explosives to people without a license to have explosives; and Donald Roger Phillips, no age or address given, being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Donald Paul Phillips has been in federal custody since early May, when he was arrested on a criminal complaint after an undercover investigation. An affidavit accompanying the complaint said that Donald Paul Phillips was selling homemade explosives in the parking lot of the Niles auto repair shop where he worked. He sold explosive devices to an undercover informant four times between March 20 and May 2, according to court records.

Donald Paul Phillips was also convicted in January 2017 in Warren Municipal Court of domestic violence, a crime that bars him from owning a gun. The indictment said he had two .357 revolvers on him on May 2.

Donald Roger Phillips was convicted of domestic violence in March 2008, also in Warren Municipal Court. He is accused of having a .12-gauge shotgun on May 2.

The other three men were all arrested last week, according to court records.