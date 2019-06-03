Bond increased in Warren fatal crash case
WARREN — Bond was increased to $250,000 today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court when Joseph L. Myers, 31, pleaded not guilty to murder and other offenses in the April 11 traffic crash that killed another motorist on West Market Street.
Myers, of various addresses in Warren, Leavittsburg and Pennsylvania, could get a life prison sentenced if convicted of murder in the death of Anthony J. Blackwell, 34, of North Park Avenue.
Myers was also indicted last week on involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, four counts of felonious assault, three counts of aggravated vehicular assault, one of failure to comply with the orders of a police officer and one of felony assault in the crash, which followed a short police chase.
