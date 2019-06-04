Blues even up Stanley Cup finals, defeat Bruins 4-2


June 3, 2019 at 10:58p.m.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues evened the Stanley Cup Finals with a 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Monday night. The series now stands at 2-2.

Blue Center Ryan O'Reilly scored two goals.

