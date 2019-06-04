Blues even up Stanley Cup finals, defeat Bruins 4-2
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues evened the Stanley Cup Finals with a 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Monday night. The series now stands at 2-2.
Blue Center Ryan O'Reilly scored two goals.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 2, 2019 midnight
Bruins batter Blues in Game 3
- May 28, 2019 midnight
Bruins wipe out two-goal deficit
- June 4, 2019 midnight
Blues down Bruins in Game 4
- May 22, 2019 midnight
Blues have Sharks’ number again to reach Cup Final
- May 23, 2019 midnight
Blues in Stanley Cup Final for first time since 1970
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.