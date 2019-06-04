Bishop’s LGBTQ remark received national backlash

YOUNGSTOWN — Officials of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown were hesitant today to comment on a tweet sent Saturday by a former bishop of Youngstown urging Catholics to not support or attend LGBTQ Pride Month events.

The tweet by the Most Rev. Thomas Tobin, bishop of the six-county Diocese of Youngstown from 1996 to 2005, sparked a national backlash.

“A reminder that Catholics should not support or attend LGBTQ ‘Pride Month’ events held in June,” Bishop Tobin tweeted Saturday. “They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals. They are especially harmful for children.”

Tobin, a conservative bishop, later tried to walk back the comments by saying he didn’t mean to offend anyone, but he also defended the tweet.

Monsignor John Zuraw, chancellor of the Youngstown Diocese who served under Bishop Tobin as vicar for clergy, commended Bishop Tobin for his statement of regret.

“The difficulty in responding to Bishop Tobin’s tweet is not knowing what prompted him to send it,” Msgr. Zuraw said.

From the standpoint of the church, the basic starting point is that individuals must be accepted with respect, compassion and sensitivity, Msgr. Zuraw noted.

“That is what Christ promoted,” he said.

