Arrest warrant issued in bank robbery
YOUNGSTOWN — Police have issued an arrest warrant for Andre Earvin, 31, charging him with robbing a McCartney Road bank Thursday.
Andre Irvin, 31, of Youngstown, is charged with the aggravated robbery of the Home Savings Bank’s East Side branch about 11 a.m.
Witnesses said a man came in with a note demanding money, got some cash and ran away. Police were able to identify Earvin through surveillance photos.
