METRO DIGEST | Howland man, 90, dies in crash; ‘State of the Valley’ set June 24

90-year-old man killed in crash in Howland

HOWLAND

A 90-year-old Warren man was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident on Heaton North Road and North River Road in the township.

Robert E. Jones Jr., was eastbound on North River Road in a pick-up truck and drove into the path of a Nissan Altima driven by Gregory Paul Zahniser, 46, of Warren at the intersection at 12:25 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Jones’ vehicle then overturned onto its side, and Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. Zahniser was transported to St. Joseph Warren Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The Howland Township Fire Department, Howland Township Police Department and the Warren City Fire Department assisted at the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the patrol’s Warren Post.

‘State of the Valley’ program set June 24

YOUNGSTOWN

The City Club of the Mahoning Valley will host “The State of the Valley” on June 24 at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., to discuss economic development efforts in the area.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m., and the forum will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for City Club members and $35 for non-members.

The speakers are Sarah Boyarko, Youngstown/Warren Regional chamber’s chief operating officer; Karen Schubert, Lit Youngstown’s director; Stephanie Shaw, Eastern Ohio Education Partnership’s executive director; and Mahoning County Health Commissioner Patricia Sweeney.

Beatitude House gets grant for immigrants

YOUNGSTOWN

Beatitude House has received a $5,000 grant from The Thomases Family Endowment of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation. This grant contributes to the expansion of Beatitude House’s Immigrant Outreach Program.

The program assists non-native English speakers with language classes and outreach such as food distribution, transportation, enrichment activities and camp. The program also provides after-school tutoring.

These services are currently offered at Beatitude House’s North Glenellen Avenue location and will soon be expanding into Campbell. This program helps individuals to acclimate, allowing them the opportunity to become contributing members of the community. The program’s expansion into Campbell is expected to be complete by the fall.

Trumbull seniors urged to sign up for rides

WARREN

Diane Siskowic-Jurkovic, administrator for the Trumbull County seniors levy, is asking all county senior citizens who plan to use low-cost transportation through the levy after June 20 to register with her office.

The registration needs to be on file to receive rides.

After registration is complete, riders will be notified by phone or email after June 20 regarding the companies that will be providing transportation for county seniors.

To register, call 330-675-7846 Monday through Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or email SLJurkov@co.trumbull.oh.us. A registration application is available online at http://seniorlevyservice.co.trumbull.oh.us/pdfs/Transportation%20Application.pdf or by visiting the website at http://seniorlevyservice.co.trumbull.oh.us/si_contactus.html.

Informational meeting

CANFIELD

Canfield Township will have a public informational meeting to discuss the proposed Robert H. Neff Memorial Bikeway project at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the township hall, 21 S. Broad St.

YSU to offer all-day forum on taxes June 14

YOUNGSTOWN

The YSU Tax Institute, offered by the Williamson College of Business Administration, is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 14 in Williamson Hall at Youngstown State University.

Register online at ysu.edu/taxseminars. The $225 fee includes participation in the institute, outline book and lunch. Registration cannot be refunded after next Monday. For information, call 330-941-3064.

The seminar is designed for practicing accountants, enrolled agents and tax preparers who want to stay current on tax regulations and laws and gain insight into tax planning techniques.

Conference sessions include: Negotiating with the IRS, IRS Updates-SEC 199A, Ohio and Pennsylvania Tax Issues, New Tax Legislation-SEC 199A,and Current Developments-Cases and Rulings.

Howland sets its 4th of July celebration

HOWLAND

The township trustees will host “This Land is Your Land,” a Fourth of July celebration, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 4.

The celebration will begin with the Stars and Stripes 5K race at 8 a.m., followed by the parade at 10 a.m. from the Hunter Woods Plaza to Howland High School.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be music, entertainment, a pet show, a car show, concession and game booths and food and drinks.

In addition, the trustees will honor and rename the Howland Senior Center, 8273 High St., to the John D. Emanuel Senior Center.

The renaming ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. For information on how to participate, contact Alexandra DiVito at alexandra.divito@howlandtownship.org or 330-856-2340.

Road closing ahead

SOUTHINGTON

Hoffman Norton Road will be closed between state Route 305 and Countyline Turnpike Road from June 10 to June 28 for culvert replacement work, according to the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office.

The office recommends drivers detour by traveling east along Bristol Champion Townline Road, then south on Oak Hill Road, then west onto State Route 305.

Heavy rains damaged more than 400 homes

YOUNGSTOWN

More than 400 homes in Poland, Canfield and Boardman were damaged in a rainstorm last week, the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency has reported.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, members of damage assessment teams from Tuesday’s heavy rains completed their work Friday.

The EMA has submitted its findings to the state and is waiting to hear back from Ohio EMA to see if residents can get federal assistance through low-interest loans.