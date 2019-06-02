Virginia BEACH SHOOTING

Link to Valley

One of the victims in Friday’s mass shooting in Virginia Beach, Va., had ties to Columbiana County.

Michelle “Missy” Langer, 60, lived in East Liverpool during the 1990s and has family in the community.

She had worked 12 years for the city of Virginia Beach in public utilities. Most recently, she was an administrative assistant.

Her sister-in-law, Kim Langer, described Missy as a cheerful woman who loved the beach, working in her yard and watching Pittsburgh Steelers football.

Langer is survived by her brother and sister. Her body will be brought back to East Liverpool for burial.

Sources: AP, Washington Post