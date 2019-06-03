Two-vehicle crash in Howland kills man, 90
Staff report
HOWLAND
A 90-year-old Warren man was killed this afternoon in a two-vehicle accident on Heaton North Road and North River Road in the township.
Robert E. Jones Jr., was eastbound on North River Road in a pick-up truck and drove into the path of a Nissan Altima driven by Gregory Paul Zahniser, 46, of Warren at the intersection at 12:25 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.
Jones’ vehicle then overturned onto its side, and Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. Zahniser was transported to Saint Joseph Warren Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
The Howland Township Fire Department, Howland Township Police Department, and the Warren City Fire Department assisted at the crash scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the patrol's Warren Post.
