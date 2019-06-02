Some worry over Trump’s presence at D-Day event
Associated Press
NEW YORK
World leaders will gather in solemn assembly this week above the sandy beaches of Normandy to mark the 75th anniversary of the world-changing D-Day invasion of France. It’s typically a heartfelt tribute to alliance and sacrifice and a unified vow for enduring unity, outweighing any national or political skirmish of the moment.
That’s what has some U.S. veterans and others worried about President Donald Trump’s attendance. The president has shown a repeated willingness to inject nationalistic rhetoric and political partisanship into moments once aimed at unity.
It’s a pattern that is set to get more scrutiny in coming days, as Trump heads overseas for the D-Day memorial where he will be joined at the service by, among others, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat whom he has called “crazy Nancy.”
“It’s unfortunate we have to be even concerned that this historic commemoration will be overly politicized, but this is the command climate he’s created and the reality we have,” said Paul Rieckhoff, founder and former head of the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America
More than 9,000 Americans are buried in the cemeteries dedicated to the D-Day operation that marked a turning point in World War II, beginning the Allied push to drive the Nazis out of France and eventually Europe.
“In situations like these, it’s best for President Trump to focus on his positive vision for reforming the Department of Veterans Affairs,” said Dan Caldwell, a senior adviser for Concerned Veterans for America.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 31, 2019 10:04 a.m.
D-Day ceremony spotlights Trump’s complicated military ties
- February 1, 2019 11:05 a.m.
Women will surround Trump at State of the Union address
- June 7, 2014 midnight
World honors D-Day’s fallen
- May 28, 2012 midnight
The ‘memorial’ part of this day is being buried by the mundane
- September 21, 2017 midnight
Trump to award Medal of Honor to Alabama veteran
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.