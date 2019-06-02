Mt. Calvary hosts Celebrate Recovery today

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Celebrate Recovery addiction and recovery celebration will take place at 4 p.m. today at Mount Calvary Pentecostal Church, 1812 Oak Hill Ave.

Celebrate Recovery, founded in 1990, was developed by Pastor John Baker who pastors under Pastor Rick Warren of Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, Calif.

“The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to address hurts, habits and hangups alongside encouraging and supporting those who are suffering [so] that they may experience healing and freedom from God in their lives as they progress along the road to recovery,” said Guy Sebastian, Celebrate Recovery organizer.

The keynote speaker will be Senior Pastor John Ryser of Damascus Friends Church of Damascus.

Guests will include government officials, Youngstown and Warren Police Departments, Mental Health Board members and more.

“People should come because the key theme of recovery is that there is a promise that anyone can stop using, lose the desire to use and find a new way to live,” Sebastian said. “Our message is hope and our promise is freedom.”

Team members include: Bishop C. Shawn Tyson, Benjamin Levels, Jerry McKinney, Gary Johnson, June Johnson and Guy Sebastian.