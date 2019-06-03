Rabies vaccination clinic in Youngstown set for June 8


June 2, 2019 at 9:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The city health district will have a rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets over 3 months old from 2 to 3 p.m. June 8 in the parking deck at 345 Oak Hill Ave., next to Oakhill Renaissance Place.

Rabies vaccinations are required in Mahoning County. The cost is $6 per shot. No appointment is necessary.

Pet owners must have their pets on a leash, in a cage or restrained.

