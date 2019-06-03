Ohio Senate OKs waiver of fees for license reinstatement


June 2, 2019 at 5:21p.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Senate has approved a bipartisan bill that allows drivers with excessive license reinstatement fees to perform community service instead.

Sen. Sandra Williams, a Cleveland Democrat, says the proposal helps local charities and government agencies and helps drivers be on the roads legally.

The bill approved in late May requires courts to document the community service and a reinstatement fee waiver plan.

Republican Sen. Jay Hottinger, of Newark, says high license reinstatement fees affect all Ohioans. Hottinger says the proposal allows judges to provide people second chances without absolving drivers of responsibilities or penalties.

GOP Sen. Matt Huffman, of Lima (LY’-muh), says the legislation will help people in rural areas who typically can’t get to work without a car.

The bill next goes to the House.

