MILESTONES

Two Lordstown High School seniors, Addison Wilson and Ciara Pyles, have each earned a Girl Scout Gold Award by completing projects to improve the school district and community.

The Gold Award is Girl Scouting’s highest honor.

Wilson created “buddy benches” for the Lordstown Elementary School playground and explained to the students how the benches could be used to create a friendlier environment.

Pyles reconditioned the high-school band uniforms by organizing, matching and logging the sizes of the uniforms and, with the help of a support team, mending the uniforms to wearable conditions. Pyles then gave a presentation to educate band members on proper techniques to hang, put on and take care of their uniforms, and created videos demonstrating these techniques.

The Gold Award project challenges girls to identify an unmet need or core issue in their community, research and investigate it, recruit volunteers and build a team to create a plan to address the issue or need. Only about 5 percent of eligible girls take the rigorous path toward earning the award.

