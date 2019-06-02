Firefly Festival scheduled June 13

Traffic advisories

AUSTINTOWN

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced several traffic advisories for Mahoning County.

Beginning June 10, state Route 46 northbound at the Mahoning Avenue intersection in Austintown will be reduced to one lane for drainage repairs.

The $700,000 widening project is scheduled to be completed by late October.

Also, starting June 10, state Route 616 between state Routes 170 and 289 will have various lane restrictions through June 21 while the Mahoning County Sanitary Engineer’s office performs drainage repairs.

Meanwhile, beginning June 17, Struthers Road on the south side of state Route 630 in New Middletown will be closed from June 17 to 21 for drainage repairs. A detour will be posted.

‘Medicaid Planning’

CANFIELD

The Mahoning Valley Accounting Society will host a seminar Tuesday titled “Medicaid Planning” at A La Cart Catering, 429 Lisbon St. The presenter for the seminar will be Atty. Jack N. Alpern. Registration will be 8 a.m.; seminar at 8:30. The cost, which is a one-time special pricing, is $10 per person and includes breakfast. A continuing education credit of 2 hours tax will be offered. Contact Jack Vacca at 330-533-1700 or jack@agm-cpas.com with questions.

Learn about cicadas

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown Senior Center, 112 Westchester Drive, will host “Periodical Cicadas: The Plague and the Puzzle” from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday. The entire population of three cicada species, called a brood, emerges after a 17-year underground larval stage, changes into adults, courts, mates, lays eggs and dies. 2019 Brood VIII event has begun in the area and parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Guest speaker will be cicada expert Gene Kritsky, dean at Mount Saint Joseph University in Cincinnati. After his talk, attendees are invited to drive to a to-be-determined spot to walk and discover more about these insects. Recommended for those age 10 and older. This program, sponsored by Audubon Society/Mahoning Valley, is free to attend. Call Wild Birds Unlimited at 330-629-2473 with questions.

Road closure

WEATHERSFIELD

Salt Springs Road between Four Mile Run Road and West Liberty Street will be closed for culvert replacement from June 10 to 15. The recommended detour route is south on Four Mile Run Road, east on West Liberty Street.

Women vets to meet

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Women Veterans Conference will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Ohio Union at Ohio State University, 1739 N. High St. This venue is a change from previous years. Transportation will be provided by Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission. Registration is required at www.eventbrite.com. Search for 2019 Ohio Women Veterans Conference.

On the event page, click “tickets” to register. Cost is $34.80 plus fees to attend. To make a transportation reservation for the chartered bus, contact Susan Krawchyk or Felecia Harris at 330-740-2450.

Staff report

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA.

The Pennsylvania Firefly Festival and Jennings Environmental Education Center, 2951 Prospect Road, will host a night of citizen science at 8 p.m. June 13.

Participants will observe and record the presence of the state insect, the firefly. Pennsylvania is home to more than 20 different species of firefly, including the rare synchronous firefly.

This event is open to anyone age 16 and up. Registrations are limited and required by next Sunday by calling Jennings at 724-794-6011. Cost is $10, which includes a T-shirt, firefly field guide and more. Proceeds benefit the Firefly Festival.