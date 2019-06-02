COURTS


June 2, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

COURTS

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

NEW COMPLAINTS

NTL Collegiate Student Loan Trust v. Trysha Walls, money.

Sonnenberg Mutual Insurance Co. v. Brookelyn Frantz, personal injury.

Children’s Hospital Medical Center of Akron v. Justin Marra, money.

Huntington National Bank v. Michelle Cole, money.

DOCKET

Kent State University v. Marissa Brothers, judgment for plaintiff.

Huntington National Bank v. Britney Kurtz, judgment for plaintiff.

DIVORCES GRANTED

David Rudder v. Veronica Rudder.

Daniel Bevington v. Chelsey Elliott.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

DOCKET

Arthur Lapping v. Community Skilled Health Care Centre Inc. et al, dismissed.

Byrider Finance LLC v. Amanda Corrine Keiser, dismissed.

John Deere Financial FSB v. Paul A. Yassall et al, dismissed.

State v. Raymond Danzey, sentenced.

State v. Dale Polya, sentenced.

State v. Joseph P. Warren II, sentenced.

State v. Billy R. Morrow Sr., sentenced.

State v. Antoine E. Davis, sentenced.

State v. Anthony Hall, sentenced.

State v. Thomas Smart, sentenced.

Erin L. Diacin et al v. Emil Tomassi, settled.

4x4s Unlimited Inc. v. Menard Inc., dismissed.

Valerie R. Fellenger v. Sarah Morrison et al, dismissed.

Vanessa I. Haynes v. Trumbull Community Action Program et al, dismissed.

D.A. Van Dam & Associates LLC v. Jeffrey Van Dam, dismissed.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Daniel J. Kuti v. Grace A. Kuti.

Steven V. Cravalho v. Christina R. Cravalho.

Erin Waldron v. Donald Waldron.

David Kapluck v. Heather Kapluck.

Victor L. Nolen Sr. v. Kelly Nolen.

Jericah McKinnon v. David McKinnon.

Carey Booth v. Paul Booth.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

Linda S. Nugent and Jimmy L. Nugent.

Benjamin Griesinger and Susan Griesinger.

Heather M. Ainsworth and Matthew S. Ainsworth.

Tasha M. Wells and Charles A. Wells III.

Katie M. Host and Joshua R. Host.

James Groover and Therese Groover.

DOMESTIC CASES DISMISSED

April L. Brooks v. John B. Brooks.

