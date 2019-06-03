CNN TOWN HALL: Ryan opposes ticket of only white males
ATLANTA
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said he's not comfortable with an all-white, all-male Democratic ticket.
Ryan, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, made the comment during a CNN town hall being broadcast live from CNN Center in Atlanta.
He criticized the Democratic Party as being coastal.
"We feel forgotten in the Midwest and in the South," said Ryan of Howland, D-13th.
7:20 p.m.
ATLANTA
During his CNN town hall, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said he knows workers who used to make $30 to $40 an hour and are now making only $12 to $13 an hour.
Ryan, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said President Donald Trump says the economy is booming.
"The economy is not booming," said Ryan of Howland, D-13th.
He also said he'd have a litmus test for all judges to ensure they uphold Roe v. Wade.
