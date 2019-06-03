CNN TOWN HALL: Tim Ryan close to calling for Trump impeachment
Staff report
ATLANTA
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan isn't calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, but said after hearing from Robert Mueller the other day, Congress needs to move forward with the process.
Ryan, a 2020 presidential candidate, said tonight on a CNN town hall that he believes that if Trump wasn't president, he would have been criminally charged.
"He has obstructed on multiple occasions," Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said.
