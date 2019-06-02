Blood Drives
MONDAY
Howland Community Church, 198 Niles-Cortland Road, Warren, noon to 6 p.m.
Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St., noon to 6 p.m.
Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road, Canfield, 1 to 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Ave. NW, noon to 6 p.m.
Elks Lodge 305, 824 E. State St., Salem, 2 to 7 p.m.
First Church of Christ, 20 W. Martin St., East Palestine, 1 to 6 p.m.
HMS Manufacturing, 1500 Geoffrey Trail, Youngstown, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Brookfield Fire Department, state Route 7, noon to 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Drive, Canfield, 1 to 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Poland Library, 311 S. Main St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
