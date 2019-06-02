Blood Drives


June 2, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Blood Drives

MONDAY

Howland Community Church, 198 Niles-Cortland Road, Warren, noon to 6 p.m.

Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St., noon to 6 p.m.

Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road, Canfield, 1 to 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Ave. NW, noon to 6 p.m.

Elks Lodge 305, 824 E. State St., Salem, 2 to 7 p.m.

First Church of Christ, 20 W. Martin St., East Palestine, 1 to 6 p.m.

HMS Manufacturing, 1500 Geoffrey Trail, Youngstown, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Brookfield Fire Department, state Route 7, noon to 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Drive, Canfield, 1 to 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Poland Library, 311 S. Main St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500