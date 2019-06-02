Births


June 2, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Alexis Smith, Youngstown, girl, May 31.

Marlon and Melissa Hale, Hammondsville, girl, May 31.

Joseph Sorisky and Mallory Furbee, Girard, boy, May 31.

Marshall Hall and Kusana Davis, Youngstown, boy, May 31.

Jaslyn Vega, Youngstown, girl, May 31.

Anthony Prokop and Mallory Mason, Girard, girl, May 31.

Ricky and Melissa Reese, Youngstown, girl, May 31.

Darnell and Michelle DeFrance, Vienna, boy, May 31.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Ashley Dillinger and Michael Streb, Warren, boy, May 31.

Jessica and Vincent Scialabba, Warren, boy, May 29.

Julianna Wright and James Blanton, Niles, girl, May 30.

