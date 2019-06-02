Agenda Monday


June 2, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Brookfield Township trustees, regular meeting, 7 p.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Craig Beach Village, planning and zoning commission meeting, 7 p.m., 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.

Springfield school board, special meeting in executive session, 6 p.m., Room 110, intermediate school, 11333 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, New Middletown.

