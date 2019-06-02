Agenda Monday
Brookfield Township trustees, regular meeting, 7 p.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.
Craig Beach Village, planning and zoning commission meeting, 7 p.m., 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.
Springfield school board, special meeting in executive session, 6 p.m., Room 110, intermediate school, 11333 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, New Middletown.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
