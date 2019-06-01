Va. Beach shooter's gun bought legally; flags ordered at half-staff

Associated Press

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.

An official with the federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives says investigators have identified two .45 caliber pistols used in the shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal building that killed 12.

Speaking at a news conference Saturday afternoon, ATF regional special agent Ashan Benedict says all indications are that the guns were bought legally. He says one gun was bought in 2016 and the other was bought last year.

Benedict says two other weapons were found at the gunman’s home.

The gunman was identified as DeWayne Craddock. Eleven city employees and one contractor were killed in the Friday afternoon shooting at a municipal building. Craddock was killed in the ensuing gunbattle with police.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of the victims of a shooting in Virginia.

Trump said in a statement released by the White House on Saturday that he was ordering the action as a “mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence” on Friday.