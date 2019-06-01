UPDATE: Valley now under thunderstorm warning


June 1, 2019 at 7:27p.m.

Staff report

CLEVELAND

The National Weather Service has elevated its severe thunderstorm watch to a severe thunderstorm warning for several Northeast and North Central Ohio counties, including Mahoning and Trumbull. The warning is in effect until 8:13 p.m. today.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when trained storm spotters or Doppler weather radar indicate that a thunderstorm is producing or will soon produce dangerously large hail and high winds, capable of causing significant damage. Flooding also can be caused by a thunderstorm's extreme rainfall.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000