Unity in the Community continues to grow

By BOB JACKSON

news@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

When the message is bright and the goal is right, people will rally to join in the fight, city officials said during Saturday’s Unity In the Community Parade.

“The word I would use to describe this [event] is growth,” said city Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, who was among the many who participated in the annual parade down Market Street. “It’s growing every year as more and more people come out to support this movement. It’s amazing what happens when you use the word ‘unity’.”

The parade, now in its 15th year, is sponsored by Warriors Inc., a Christ-led, community-based organization that seeks to develop you through a variety of social and economic programs.

Brown said the parade has grown larger each year as the organization’s message of promoting unity and peace spreads throughout the communities.

“I love it,” city resident Yevette Adams said of the theme of the day. “We definitely need more unity and we need more events like this to spread the word.”

Adams, 52, lives in the Calvary Towers on Market Street, which is near the end of the 1.5-mile parade route. She and her 6-year-old niece, Aaliyah Roland, staked out their seats early so they’d be assured a good view as the parade passed by.

“We came out for it last year and it was just so nice,” Adams said. “We wanted to be here and be a part of it again this year. Plus I went to South High School. I was a South High Warrior, so that makes it even more special.”

The parade began at the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County’s Newport branch and headed south to the former South High School, where a full slate of Community Day events, activities and music were set for after the parade.

As Adams and Roland waited for the parade to arrive, city police Captain Jason Simon walked up to Roland and asked whether she’d been behaving. When she said that she had, he handed her a packet of Skittles candy, prompting a huge smile from the little girl, who sported a red T-shirt with “Girls Rule” printed across the front in glittery gold letters.

“We have very good police/community relations here,” Simon said, noting that the department believes in reaching out to kids and establishing a positive relationship early on.

As the parade creeped past, Simon frequently stepped up to greet people driving some of the many classic cars, and to talk to people walking with various groups and organizations.

Leading the parade this year, as she had done for the previous two parades, was Debra Ingram, who carried and blew loud blasts on a shafar, a large, hollowed-out antelope horn she obtained on a trip to Israel a few years ago. Ingram said the horn represents the voice of God and is meant to bring people together.

Allison Sorbes of Boardman was a first-time attendee of the parade and said she loves the idea behind it.

“I think it’s great,” she said. “It should have been done a long time ago.”

Sorbes was there because her 19-year-old son, Steven Monday, was in the parade with the Youngstown Connection, a local singing group made up of area high school students, which was to perform in the former South Field House after the parade.

Sorbes said she was looking forward to the concert because it would be the first time she’s seen her son sing with the group since he joined in November 2018. Monday will graduate today from Boardman High School, Sorbes said.

The parade participants included classic cars, marching bands and drum corps, spirit squads, a Little League football team, elected officials, youth organizations, an Air Force trailer, military veterans, churches, social groups, and, of course, lots of candy tossed to the kids along the street.