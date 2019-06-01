Submit information on VBS activities

Ordination ceremony

YOUNGSTOWN

St. Columba Cathedral, 159 W. Rayen Ave., will have a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. today to ordain seminarians Ryan Furlong, Matthew Humerickhouse and Matthew Zwilling as transitional deacons for the Diocese of Youngstown. Bishop George V. Murry will perform the ordination. After the ordination, the new deacons will serve at a diocesan parish for the summer.

Church celebration

NORTH JACKSON

First Federated Church, 10786 Mahoning Ave., will have “90 Years of Looking Ahead,” a special service celebrating the renovation of the sanctuary, at 10 a.m. Sunday. More than 20 musical guests will perform, including James McClellan, Lake Baum of Brass Metropolis, drummer Matt Giudice of Be Still, keyboardist/composer Judy Haines-Hricik and guitarist Tammy Persing. A catered luncheon will follow the service. The service is free and open to the public, but due to limited seating, reservations are required. Call 330-538-3936 for information or reservations.

Anniversary Mass

YOUNGSTOWN

St. Columba Cathedral, 159 W. Rayen Ave., will have a special Mass at 2 p.m. Sunday to celebrate the wedding anniversaries of 126 couples who are being honored for a total of 6,022 years of wedded life, ranging from 25 to 75 years. The celebration includes vow renewal and a personalized certificate for each couple.

A reception for the couples and their families will follow the Mass in the cathedral hall, hosted by St. Paul Parish in Salem. For information, contact the Office of Pro-Life, Marriage and Family Life at 330-744-8451.

Conference retreat

VILLA MARIA, Pa.

Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen Road, will host the conference retreat “Teilhard’s Mysticism: Spiraling Into the Cosmic Christ” from 7 p.m. June 9 to noon June 14, presented by Kathleen Duffy, SSJ, Ph.D.

The retreat will explore the teachings of Jesuit paleontologist Pierre Teilhard de Chardin. The cost is $300 for commuters or $450 for lodgers. For information and registration, visit www.vmesc.org or call 724-964-8886.

Parish festival

COLUMBIANA

St. Jude and Our Lady of Lourdes will host its fourth annual parish festival from 5 to 10 p.m. June 20 to 22 and from 3 to 10 p.m. June 23 at St. Jude Church, 180 Seventh St. June 20 will be veterans’ night. The festival will feature homemade food, rides, children’s games, raffles, crafts, beer and wine.

On June 23, there will be a drawing for a $5,000 grand prize. In addition, several bands will play, including Sounds Around Town from 6 to 9:30 p.m. June 20; Guys Without Ties from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 21; Manhattan from 6 to 9:30 p.m. June 21; and Kevin Lawson from 3 to 5 p.m. and Dominic Tocco & Brotherhood from 6 to 9:30 p.m. June 22. There also will be bingo from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For information, visit www.ololstj.org.

Summer day camps

VILLA MARIA, PA.

Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen Road, will host two summer day camps for children. Lunch and snacks will be provided during both camps.

GROW Camp, for children entering grades kindergarten through fifth, is available for Thursday or Friday session from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13 or 14 through Aug. 8 or 9. This is a once-a-week gardening and outdoor activity camp which includes planting and tending a garden, swimming and nature activities.

REACH Camp, for youth entering sixth through ninth grade, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays from June 12 through Aug. 7. There will be service opportunities, playing games, swimming and various forms of art available.

For information or to receive a brochure, call 724-964-8886.

Day camp

YOUNGSTOWN

Stepping Stones to a Better Tomorrow will host its fifth annual day camp for kids and teens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 20 and 21 at Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, and from noon to 4 p.m. June 22, place to be announced. This is a grief support group sponsored by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes and Zion Lutheran Church in the city’s Cornersburg area.

Registration is required by June 19 and can be done by calling Sister Pat Fesler, grief support specialist at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, at 330-792-2353 or Zion Lutheran Church at 330-792-4046.

Family-friendly event

HUBBARD

Chestnut Ridge Church of God, 7215 Chestnut Ridge Road, will host “Rumble in the Jungle,” a free family-friendly event, from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. The event aims to get children through grade 6 excited about Vacation Bible School.

Singing bowl meditation

GIRARD

The Unity Centre for Spiritual Living, 1226 Naylor Lloyd Road, will host a crystal singing bowl meditation at 6:30 p.m. June 11. The event will be conducted by Maria and Calvin Wagner from the Center for Sound Therapy in Boardman. The event is free but donations will be accepted. For information, call 330-539-0122.

Outdoor service

ANDOVER

Andover United Methodist Church will host the Drive-In Outdoor Service, a casual interdenominational worship service, at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday through Sept. 1 at Wildwood Acres Campground, 6091 Marvin Road.

The service reaches out to tourists, campers and all people interested in worshiping in nature. Special music will be provided by Sound Witness on June 30, the Golden Street Singers on Aug. 11, and Dan Shall on Aug. 25.

Vacation Bible School

YOUNGSTOWN: New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St., will have vacation Bible school from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10-14, for children ages 5 to 16. The theme this year is “Super Training University With Jesus.” There is no fee.

LIBERTY: Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Churchill-Hubbard Road, will have vacation Bible school from 9 a.m. to noon June 17-21, for children from preschool through 6th grade. The theme this year is “ROAR: Life is Wild, God is Good.” For information or registration, call 330-759-0118.

HUBBARD: Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, 1815 Cherry Lane Drive SE, will have VBS from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 19-21, for children from age 5 through sixth grade. The theme this year is “Yee Haw.” VBS is free and open to the community. For information, call Pastor Blaze at 234-425-8826 or the church office at 330-534-3111.

BOARDMAN: Good Hope Lutheran Church, 98 Homestead Drive, will have VBS from 6 to 8 p.m. June 24-27, for children grades pre-K through sixth. The theme this year is “Shipwrecked.”

Anniversary Mass

YOUNGSTOWN

St. Columba Cathedral, 159 W. Rayen Ave., will have a special Mass at 4 p.m. June 9 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Youngstown Diocese and the 40th anniversary of Bishop George V. Murry’s priestly ordination.

Pranic healing class

GIRARD

The Unity Centre for Spiritual Living, 1226 Naylor Lloyd Road, will host a class on pranic healing from 1 to 4 p.m. June 9. The class will be taught by Carol Gottesman. The event is free but donations will be accepted. For information, call 330-539-0122.

Food giveaway

youngstown

Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Ave., hosts a food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon the fourth Saturday of every month.

