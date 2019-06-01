Struthers hosts fire station open house

Residents invited to ask questions about city’s plans for new facility

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

STRUTHERS

City officials are having an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the fire station, 96 Elm St., to give the public a chance to learn more about the proposed replacement fire station.

Historical documents pertaining to the station and renderings of the new fire station will be on display. Doughnuts and refreshments will be provided.

Residents likely will be asked to fund the new station – estimated to cost between $1.8 million and $1.9 million – via a bond issue on the ballot in November. Officials are encouraging residents to visit and ask questions about the project.

Mayor Terry Stocker said the final millage of the bond likely will be 2 mills over 13 years.

“If the residents pass it, I’m fairly confident we can raise everything we need from the bond,” he said.

Stocker said the open house will provide an opportunity for the public to form their own opinions on the station.

“I’ll be here along with all of city council, the firefighters and our architect. The residents will be able to ask questions and take tours of the station,” Stocker said. “The station has seen better days, and I think that’ll be apparent to visitors.”

The Elm Street station was built in 1942 and serves the whole of the city except for the North Side, which is serviced by its own fire station.

The fire department’s squad truck has to be parked outside the station. Under the new plans, all the city’s fire engines and department vehicles could be parked inside.

The city is moving quickly to build support among the public for the new station because it has only two years to begin building it.

Council member Mike Patrick, D-at large, said the department has outgrown the station.

“When these firefighters are in here in their full gear, there’s times when some of them don’t have room to sleep in their bunks. They’ve got to sleep on couches,” Patrick said. “We’ve got the floor caving in underneath the trucks; we’ve got water seepage under the building. The station has outlived its usefulness, unfortunately.”

Dan Becker of Becker Funeral Homes donated the land for the new station – the location of the former Faith Fellowship Church on Elm – in January with the attached stipulation the city begin work on the project within two years of the land transfer.