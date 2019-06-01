POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown, city of Canfield, Liberty and Girard:

AUSTINTOWN

May 24

Burglary: Occurred at a residence in the 1100 block of North Meridian Road. Nothing appeared to have been stolen, though several possessions were damaged or destroyed.

Drugs: Officers charged Kimberly S. Randolph of Stambaugh Avenue, Farrell, Pa., with drug abuse as well as possessing drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia after having pulled her over near state Route 46. Randolph, 47, had a bag of suspected crack cocaine and pieces of suspected marijuana in an ashtray; in addition, a spoon with burn marks common in drug use, a syringe and other contraband were found in her purse, police alleged.

Fraud: A Beechcrest Drive resident reported money stolen from an account.

Citation: After responding to an accident near North Four Mile Run Road, police charged Taylor J. Ford of Youll Street, Niles, with operating a vehicle impaired, as well as two traffic violations. Ford, 26, registered a 0.165 blood-alcohol content, slightly more than double Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report showed.

Criminal damaging: Someone spray-painted graffiti on a building in the 3900 block of Potomac Avenue.

Recovered property: An all-terrain vehicle was found and towed from near U.S. Route 62 in the township.

Theft: Medication was missing from an apartment in the 800 block of North Meridian Road.

Identity theft: Police were told that several packages were delivered to a home in the 3600 block of Kirk Road that had not been authorized to be delivered there.

May 25

Drugs: A traffic stop near Crum Road resulted in a summons charging Markeith G. Grays, 32, of Beechwood Drive, Girard, with having a bag of suspected marijuana under his seat, as well as a suspected marijuana cigarette nearby.

Drugs/arrest: Police backed up members of a Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force on a traffic stop near Mahoning Avenue, where they cited Edward Kimbrough Jr., 26, of East Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, on a charge of drug abuse (marijuana). Kimbrough, who also was wanted on a Campbell Municipal Court warrant, admitted that suspected loose marijuana found in a paper towel was his, authorities alleged.

Theft: Numerous items were stolen from a business in the 500 block of North Meridian Road.

May 26

Weapon: After pulling a car over near Mahoning Avenue and Raccoon Road, officers charged Tre M. Miller, 25, with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. The Ellwood City, Pa., man failed to notify police about a loaded and holstered handgun they found in his glove compartment, a report indicated.

May 27

Burglary: A 50-inch TV was removed from an apartment in the 1100 block of North Meridian Road, though police found no signs of forced entry.

Theft: The rear license plate was stolen off a vehicle in the 800 block of Compass West Drive.

Theft: Someone in the 80 block of Pineview Drive entered a car and took $150.

Burglary/recovered property: A 2008 Chevrolet Impala was stolen from a garage in the 1200 block of Ohltown Road before Youngstown police recovered the vehicle.

Theft: A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1100 block of Ohltown Road.

May 28

Arrest: Officers took Denis R. Hernandez of North Main Street, Poland, into custody at his place of employment at a Mahoning Avenue bank. Hernandez, 36, was wanted on a Columbiana County Sheriff’s Department warrant charging telecommunications fraud.

Criminal damaging: Authorities responded to a complaint that trash bins and trucks had been spray-painted at Republic Services, 450 Thacher Lane.

Summons: After responding to a report of a suspicious woman sitting on a curb near Mahoning and Evans avenues, police charged Lacey N. Higginbotham, 27, of Austintown, with disorderly conduct after saying they gave an intoxicated Higginbotham a ride to her South Raccoon Road residence, at which point she inexplicably ran into a nearby crowded parking lot and, in her condition, placed herself at risk for injury.

Arrest: Authorities were sent to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to charge Jose A. Perez III, 22, of Idlewood Road, Austintown, with failure to comply with police. Perez, who had a police hold placed on him, led them on a high-speed motorcycle chase last month in the township after refusing to pull over, which resulted in a crash, a report showed.

Criminal damaging: Nine windows to a building in the 600 block of North Meridian Road were broken.

Menacing: Threatening text messages were reportedly sent to Infocision Management, 5740 Patriot Blvd.

Theft: A man reportedly took snack items from a Shell gas station, 1704 S. Raccoon Road.

May 29

Arrest: Authorities were dispatched to the Columbiana County jail to pick up Jessica L. Lasater, 31, of Cunningham Road, Salem, who was wanted on a bench warrant accusing her of failing to appear in Austintown Area Court on a probation-violation charge.

Burglary: To an apartment in the 400 block of South Raccoon Road, though officers found no signs of forced entry. Stolen were two TVs.

Assault: Police received a report that a juvenile had been assaulted in the 200 block of Idaho Road.

Summons: Officers on South Meridian Road pulled over and charged Veronica L. Christy, 48, of Lancaster Drive, Austintown, with operating a vehicle impaired. Christy registered a 0.164 blood-alcohol content, a report stated.

Drugs: A man reportedly accidentally dropped a bag with 2 grams of suspected fentanyl while leaving Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

CANFIELD

May 20

Scam: Police responded to a report of a Sleepy Hollow Drive resident having been the victim of an online scam.

May 22

Arrest: While assisting the Canfield Joint Fire Department with a medical emergency at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, authorities took into custody Michael Tomko, 27, of Timber Lane, Austintown. He was wanted on an Austintown warrant.

May 24

Summons: Officers on North Broad Street pulled over then wrote a summons charging John Potkay, 32, of Kiwatha Road, Youngstown, with driving under a license-forfeiture suspension.

Drugs: Police stopped Abigail Kovacs’ car on East Main Street and charged the 24-year-old Jefferson, Ohio, woman with drug abuse (marijuana) and possessing drug paraphernalia.

May 25

Summons: During a traffic stop on West Main Street, police handed a summons to Richard Rohovsky, 52, of Peggy Lane, Mineral Ridge, charging him with driving under suspension.

May 26

Citation: A 17-year-old Pittsburgh boy received a citation after authorities said he was driving 61 mph on West Main Street, with a 35-mph speed limit.

May 27

Citation: A traffic stop resulted in a citation charging Shaun Popa, 35, of East Sparta, Ohio, with driving 50 mph on a portion of West Main Street with a 35-mph speed limit.

Citation: Thomas Bialota, 82, of Canton, received a citation during a traffic stop on Akron-Canfield Road charging him with traveling 50 mph in a 35-mph area.

Citation: After pulling him over on Hunter Woods Drive, officers issued a minor-misdemeanor citation charging George Dravecky, 43, of Harrington Avenue, Boardman, with traveling 58 mph in a 35-mph zone.

LIBERTY

May 25

Arrest: Youngstown police in the 2700 block of Belmont Avenue transferred custody to township authorities of Rebecca J. Davis, 23, of Rockview Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a Liberty warrant.

Arrest: Officers assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop near Belmont Avenue, where they arrested Madeline Perdian, 32, of Maple Drive, Hermitage, Pa., who was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Drugs/arrest: A traffic stop on Church Hill Road resulted in the arrest of William M. Arrant, 46, of Smithsonian Street, Girard, on a warrant from Missouri; a citation charging Kenneth L. McCrobie, 35, of Pensacola, Fla., with having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle; and charges of possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia against Sandra J. Chambers, 60, also of Smithsonian Street, Girard. Chambers had several types of prescription pills she admitted having bought on the street because she was unable to obtain a prescription for them, a report stated.

Arrest: Mill Creek MetroParks police relinquished custody of Angel B. Anderson, no age listed, to Liberty authorities. Anderson, of Park Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on an outstanding Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Assault: A woman alleged an acquaintance came to her Northview Avenue home uninvited, then pushed her down and grabbed her arms while she was on the floor, apparently after having become upset because he felt she was rejecting him. The man left before police arrived.

Arrests/drug paraphernalia: A traffic stop near Gypsy Lane led to the arrest of Margaret R. Delligatti, 29, of Charles Avenue, Boardman, on a receiving-stolen-property charge after police said they determined a license plate on the car had been stolen in Boardman. In addition, authorities charged Andrew L. Locke, 35, of Deerfield, with possessing drug paraphernalia when, they alleged, he had a suspected crack-cocaine pipe in his waistband, as well as additional contraband in the vehicle.

Arrest: Austintown authorities handed to township police Jamie L. Schulte, 40, of Fifth Avenue, Hubbard. Schulte was wanted on a Liberty warrant charging drug possession.

May 26

Arrest: Police answered a complaint regarding a person not wanted at a residence in the 3400 block of Logan Way before charging David N. Grimwood, 24, of School Street, Hubbard, with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. An intoxicated Grimwood refused several times to leave the home, causing alarm to the homeowner, then, while engaging in a profanity-laced tirade, Grimwood intentionally allowed his body to go limp during the arrest, forcing officers to drag him to a cruiser, a report indicated.

Felonious assault: Gerald C. Simon of East Wood Street, Youngstown, faced a felonious-assault charge as well as one felony domestic-violence count after a Shannon Road woman alleged an intoxicated Simon, 47, choked and threw her against a wall during an argument, then held a small box cutter to the accuser’s throat and threatened to kill her.

Theft: A woman reportedly fled in a blue truck after having left a shopping cart filled with unpaid merchandise that she tried to steal from Walmart, 200 Goldie Road.

May 27

Arrest: The Ohio State Highway Patrol in the 3600 block of Belmont Avenue handed to township police Tyree Robinson, 23, of Palmer Avenue, Youngstown. He was wanted on a Liberty warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Theft: An Austintown woman told authorities that while at a Belmont Avenue motel, $70 was removed from her purse, and that four unauthorized purchases were made with her debit card that totaled about $270.

Criminal damaging: A woman reported her roommate returned to their Logan Way residence and noticed a broken window, and that two doors were open.

Robbery: A Girard man told officers that after answering an ad and arriving at a Belmont Avenue motel to meet someone, four men, possibly armed, robbed him of $134.

Theft: A Holly Drive man reported his dog stolen after someone had evidently entered his apartment.

May 28

Arrest: Justin D. Stamp of Como Street, Struthers, was taken into custody at the Mahoning County jail. Stamp, 36, was wanted on a Liberty warrant.

Arrest: Rodney T. Thompson, no age given, was taken into custody in the 2700 block of Belmont Avenue. Thompson, of Coronado Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a township warrant charging theft and criminal damaging.

Theft/menacing: A Colonial Drive woman noticed four of her prescription pills missing. She also alleged a man with whom she was in a vehicle removed a handgun from its holster and pointed it at their landlord’s residence.

Recovered property: A township officer reported having found an envelope with no identifying information in a detective’s file while cleaning the records room at the police station.

May 29

Arrest: Hubbard police handed Brandy N. Jones, 39, to Liberty authorities. Jones, of Katherine Avenue, Liberty, was wanted on a township warrant.

Assault: Police filed a simple-assault charge against Michael E. Fluet of Shannon Road, Liberty, after a woman and her daughter alleged Fluet, 34, had assaulted them. The mother alleged he choked and threw her to the ground on a driveway as she tried to intervene on her daughter’s behalf. The victim suffered injuries to her neck and arm.

Arrest: Officers were sent to the Mahoning County jail to take custody of Kevin J. Little, no age listed, of Oak Street, Youngstown, who was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant.

GIRARD

May 28

Menacing: An East Kline Street woman alleged that while in her backyard, a neighbor threatened to beat her up and made racial slurs against her.

Recovered property: A 2014 Cadillac that had been reported stolen from a home in the 20 block of Cheyenne Drive was found in Howland.

May 29

Harassment: A North Avenue man and his girlfriend told officers his former girlfriend has been calling them incessantly during a six-week period.

Child endangerment: An officer reported seeing three boys age 5 to 7 hanging partially out of an upstairs window to their Church Hill Road residence. The father was notified at the home, and no charges were filed.

May 30

Menacing: A Trumbull Avenue man told police a woman purposely blocked his driveway with her vehicle and alleged that earlier she had attempted to run him off the road as he drove his car.

Theft: A man noticed a $200 aluminum ladder missing from his East Main Street home.

Summons: Police responded to a complaint about a man trying to fight people at a Taylor Avenue home, where they charged Michael Macias, no information listed, with disorderly conduct after a man alleged Macias struck him during a fight and a woman alleged he shoved her.

Menacing: A woman alleged that as she left her mother’s Emma Street residence, the accuser’s former boyfriend chased her in his car and at one point struck the rear of her vehicle with his pickup truck in an apparent effort to run her off the road.

May 31

Citations: Police were to cite two 17-year-old Girard boys on curfew-violation charges after saying the teens were on their bicycles on Taylor Avenue shortly before 4 a.m.

Domestic violence: Craig L. Siciliano of South Market Street, Girard, was charged with the crime after a woman alleged Siciliano choked and held her down during an argument about their relationship.

Trespassing: An East Liberty Street woman reported having seen a neighbor trespassing on and leaving her sun porch as the accuser was securing her dog outside.