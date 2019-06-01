Penguin City Beer

YOUNGSTOWN

Penguin City Beer will be the first locally brewed beer to be sold at Youngstown State University’s Stambaugh Stadium. It will be available during the 2019 Penguins football season and the 2019-20 men’s and women’s basketball seasons at Beeghly Center. The brewery also will begin releasing its beers in cans in August.

‘Power lunch’ events

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Chamber Regional will host a trio of “power lunch” networking events this month.

On Tuesday, a lunch will take place at Peaberry’s Cafe, 4350 Boardman-Canfield Road, Canfield, from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

On June 11, a lunch will take place at Kennsington Grill, 4171 Westford Place, Canfield, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On June 18, a lunch will take place at Homestead Kitchen & Cocktails, 163 Town Center Ave., Columbiana, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Reservations are required and can be made with Chelsea Pascarella at chelsea@regionalchamber.com.

Police say remains of a child are found

HOUSTON

Houston police say the remains of a child have been found in Arkansas in the vicinity of where a man says he dumped the body of a missing 4-year-old Texas girl.

Houston Police Commander Michael Skillern gave an update on the search for Maleah Davis, who disappeared in Houston.

The search for Maleah shifted to Arkansas after a community activist said the man arrested in connection with her disappearance confessed he left her body there.

Quanell X, a civil-rights activist, says he spoke Friday in jail with Derion Vence, the ex-fiance of Maleah’s mother, who claimed Maleah was abducted May 4. Vence told Quanell X he dumped her body in Arkansas.

Judge: Clinic can keep providing abortions

ST. LOUIS

A judge issued an order Friday to keep Missouri’s only abortion clinic operating over the objections of state health officials, delivering abortion-rights advocates a courtroom victory after a string of setbacks in legislatures around the U.S.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer said Planned Parenthood’s St. Louis clinic can continue providing abortions despite the Missouri health department’s refusal to renew its license over a variety of patient safety concerns. He said the temporary restraining order was necessary to “prevent irreparable injury” to Planned Parenthood.

The clinic’s license will remain in effect until a ruling is issued on Planned Parenthood’s request for a permanent injunction, the judge’s ruling says. A hearing is set for Tuesday morning.

Fundraising fraud

NEW ALBANY, Ind.

Four southern Indiana residents have been sentenced after authorities say they pocketed more than $125,000 through fundraisers touted as benefiting veterans and their families. All four had been indicted on charges alleging that they solicited funds from individuals and businesses in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.

They allegedly pocketed more than $125,000 in cash, gift cards, merchandise and other donations to the Wounded Warrior Fund Inc. and the Wounded Warrior Foundation Inc.

Staff/wire reports