Mahoning, Trumbull under thunderstorm watch


June 1, 2019 at 6:20p.m.

Staff report

CLEVELAND

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 10 Northeast and North Central Ohio counties, including Mahoning and Trumbull.

A watch means conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. A severe thunderstorm by definition is a thunderstorm that produces one-inch hail or larger in diameter and/or winds equal to or more than 58 mph.

