Mahoning, Trumbull under thunderstorm watch
Staff report
CLEVELAND
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 10 Northeast and North Central Ohio counties, including Mahoning and Trumbull.
A watch means conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. A severe thunderstorm by definition is a thunderstorm that produces one-inch hail or larger in diameter and/or winds equal to or more than 58 mph.
