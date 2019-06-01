Cleanup continues at OhioMeansJobs office; 2 other area centers remain open
Staff report
Due to the extent of the flooding, cleanup and repair operations at OhioMeansJobs Mahoning County office in the Boardman Plaza will extend to Monday and Tuesday, causing the facility to be closed to the public.
During the closure, an assessment will be made concerning the ongoing renovation process and the timetable for the work.
Customers can use the Oakhill satellite in the Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave. (Entrance D), Youngstown, or OhioMeansJobs Columbiana County in the Government Services Building, 7989 Dickey Drive, Lisbon. Both centers are open 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
