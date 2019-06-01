BIRTHS


June 1, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Christopher and Kelly Paloski, Youngstown, girl, May 30.

Violet R. German, Salem, girl, May 30.

Blake and Tera Kazee, East Liverpool, boy, May 30.

Chad and Erin Anderson, Youngstown, girl, May 30.

Jenna Pugh and Wayne Gorby, East Liverpool, boy, May 30.

Aaliyah Kana and Michael Pearson, Youngstown, girl, May 30.

Marcus and Desiree Deeter, New Springfield, boy, May 30.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Johnathon and Sarah Grandon, West Farmington, girl, May 27.

Marvin and Emma Detweiler, Orwell, boy, May 28.

Chloe Olszak and Rich Viney, Warren, boy, May 28.

More like this from vindy.com

  • May 2, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • May 23, 2018 midnight

    Births

  • December 30, 2015 midnight

    Births

  • April 2, 2001 midnight

    BIRTHS

  • May 12, 2015 midnight

    Births

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$598500


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750