Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Christopher and Kelly Paloski, Youngstown, girl, May 30.
Violet R. German, Salem, girl, May 30.
Blake and Tera Kazee, East Liverpool, boy, May 30.
Chad and Erin Anderson, Youngstown, girl, May 30.
Jenna Pugh and Wayne Gorby, East Liverpool, boy, May 30.
Aaliyah Kana and Michael Pearson, Youngstown, girl, May 30.
Marcus and Desiree Deeter, New Springfield, boy, May 30.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Johnathon and Sarah Grandon, West Farmington, girl, May 27.
Marvin and Emma Detweiler, Orwell, boy, May 28.
Chloe Olszak and Rich Viney, Warren, boy, May 28.
