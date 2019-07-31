Selected local stocks


July 31, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc.,23.04‚àí0.09

Aqua America, 2.24 41.830.12

Avalon Holdings,2.510.02

Chemical Bank, 3.1343.420.68

Community Health Sys, 2.07‚àí0.05

Cortland Bancorp, 1.9023.100.10

Farmers Nat., 2.4614.660.26

First Energy, 3.42 44.480.01

Fifth/Third, 3.2129.880.11

FNB Corp., 3.9312.210.12

General Motors, 3.7640.43‚àí0.26

General Electric, .3810.520.14

Huntington Bank, 4.16 14.440.11

JP Morgan Chase, 2.77115.59‚àí0.28

Key Corp, 3.9918.540.19

Macy’s, 6.70 22.53‚àí0.16

Parker Hannifin, 1.99176.803.94

PNC, 3.24141.92‚àí0.13

Simon Prop. Grp., 5.12160.210.58

Stoneridge33.40‚àí0.22

United Comm. Fin., 3.1610.140.08

Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900