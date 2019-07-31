Saints, WR Michael Thomas reach $100M deal play
Michael Thomas has reached agreement with the New Orleans Saints on a five-year, $100 million extension that includes $61 million guaranteed and makes him the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on today.
Thomas is now tied to the Saints for the next six years, through the 2024 season.
Thomas is set to make $1.148 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract. He did not report for the start of Saints training camp as he sought a new deal.
