UPDATE | Road closed after truck collision in Hubbard Township

HUBBARD

A portion of Youngstown-Hubbard Road in Hubbard Township is closed at Seifert-Lewis Road following a crash near Bell-Wick Road this morning.

Three people were hospitalized from a collision involving a truck pulling a trailer with equipment and two pickup trucks. The extent of the injuries is not known.

A state trooper said one of the pickup trucks veered left of center, causing the multi-vehicle accident.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.