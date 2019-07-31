UPDATE | Road closed after truck collision in Hubbard Township
HUBBARD
A portion of Youngstown-Hubbard Road in Hubbard Township is closed at Seifert-Lewis Road following a crash near Bell-Wick Road this morning.
Three people were hospitalized from a collision involving a truck pulling a trailer with equipment and two pickup trucks. The extent of the injuries is not known.
A state trooper said one of the pickup trucks veered left of center, causing the multi-vehicle accident.
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.
