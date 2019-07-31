Pence warns against 2020 Democratic 'socialists'

DETROIT (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says policies promoted by certain 2020 Democratic presidential "socialists" will spell the end of American values.

The vice president told students at a conference for conservative youth in Washington on Tuesday the latest Democratic debate "wasn't between moderates and liberals, it was between liberals and socialists."

He says Democratic candidates pushing socialist ideas are threatening conservative beliefs with promises to decriminalize illegal immigration, tighten gun control and protect abortion rights.

Pence says young people must resist the "siren song of socialism" by ensuring that President Donald Trump is re-elected.