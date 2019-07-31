Pence warns against 2020 Democratic 'socialists'
DETROIT (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says policies promoted by certain 2020 Democratic presidential "socialists" will spell the end of American values.
The vice president told students at a conference for conservative youth in Washington on Tuesday the latest Democratic debate "wasn't between moderates and liberals, it was between liberals and socialists."
He says Democratic candidates pushing socialist ideas are threatening conservative beliefs with promises to decriminalize illegal immigration, tighten gun control and protect abortion rights.
Pence says young people must resist the "siren song of socialism" by ensuring that President Donald Trump is re-elected.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 25, 2019 2:35 p.m.
Pence launches 'Latinos for Trump' coalition
- November 7, 2018 1:08 p.m.
Trump says Pence will be his 2020 running mate
- July 6, 2018 1:46 p.m.
VP Pence defends ICE, rips Democrats
- August 6, 2017 12:58 p.m.
Pence slams report saying he is considering presidential run in 2020
- April 25, 2019 8:05 a.m.
Ex-Veep Joe Biden launches 2020 White House bid
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.