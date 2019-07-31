Ohio to assist local agencies with drug intel center
COLUMBUS (AP) — The state plans to open a facility that will assist local police with drug trafficking investigations.
Officials today announced the creation of the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center, which will be part of the Department of Public Safety. The intel center will have offices in Columbus and in Independence near Cleveland.
The facility is being established and drug investigations expanded with a $9.75 million annual allocation in the recently enacted two-year state operating budget. The center will employ 21 specialists, including analysts, forensic computer specialists and others to assist local agencies all over the state.
The effort is part of the state’s RecoveryOhio initiative to address the opioid crisis.
