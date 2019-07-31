NWS issues thunderstorm warning for Mahoning, Trumbull counties


July 31, 2019 at 4:45p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The National Weather Service has issued a strong thunderstorm warning for northeastern Mahoning County and southeastern Trumbull County.

At 4:38 p.m. today, a strong thunderstorm was located over Youngstown, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea-size hail are possible.

Locations impacted include Youngstown, Boardman, Niles, Campbell, Hubbard, Vienna, Austintown, Struthers, Girard, McDonald, Poland, Lowellville, Mineral Ridge and Howland.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may cause localized flooding.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900