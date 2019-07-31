NFL Hall of Famer Nick Buoniconti dies at 78

ESPN is reporting that pro football Hall of Fame middle linebacker Nick Buoniconti, an undersized overachiever who helped lead the Miami Dolphins to the NFL's only perfect season, has died at the age of 78.

"Today, with a heavy heart and profound sorrow, my family and the entire Miami Project to Cure Paralysis and Buoniconti Fund community mourn the loss of a man who was truly larger than life, my father, NFL Hall of Famer Nick Buoniconti," Marc Buoniconti, his son, said in a statement. "My dad has been my hero and represents what I have always aspired to be: a leader, a mentor and a champion.

Family spokesman Bruce Bobbins said Buoniconti died Tuesday in Bridgehampton, N.Y. A cause of death wasn't immediately known.

A native of Springfield, Mass., Buoniconti played guard on offense and linebacker on defense for Notre Dame. But at 5 feet 11 inches and 220 pounds, he was small for an NFL linebacker.

Buoniconti was taken in the 13th round by the Boston Patriots of the upstart AFL and played for them from 1962 to 1968. He made the AFL All-Star Game six times and had 24 career interceptions for the Patriots, including three in a single game in 1968.