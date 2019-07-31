Man surrenders in Boardman domestic violence and assault case

BOARDMAN

A Youngstown man turned himself in Tuesday after a domestic violence incident June 29 that resulted in the victim falling from a moving vehicle, according to police reports.

Kevin Pullen, 40, was arrested on charges of domestic violence and felonious assault.

Police found the victim on California Avenue bleeding from the mouth with swelling on her head and scrapes on her arms and legs.

Police wrote that she said, “He beat me so bad. He beat me so bad again. I can’t do this anymore. Please please help.”

The victim told police that she and Pullen began arguing, and he verbally abused her and began punching her face.

She opened the door to escape and fell from the vehicle, striking the pavement.

After the ambulance arrived, police noted that swelling on the victim’s left eye was “similar to the size of a golf ball.”

Pullen posted his $2,500 bail.