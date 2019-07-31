Youngstown man faces federal charge for attempted armed bank robbery
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
The Youngstown man who attempted to rob the Home Savings Bank in Liberty appeared Tuesday in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge George J. Limbert after being charged with attempted armed bank robbery.
Dabraylin Hawkins, 23, of Youngstown, will also appear today in Girard Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing, where he faces charges of aggravated robbery, felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon. His bond was set at $1 million in municipal court Monday.
According to the federal complaint filed Monday, investigators reviewed security footage revealing that Hawkins fired one gunshot into the ceiling of Home Savings, and then pointed the gun at the bank tellers.
George Bednar, the township police officer working as a security officer while off-duty, shot Hawkins, who fled the bank without taking any money, according to investigators. He was apprehended in the parking lot of Jimmy’s Italian Specialties on Belmont Avenue and taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for his injuries.
A 9 mm pistol was found in the bushes near the bank’s parking lot.
The complaint states Hawkins told investigators he walked from the East Side of Youngstown to try and rob the bank because he needed money.
The Youngstown Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force assisted the township police with the investigation. An agent with the Youngstown FBI brought the federal charge against Hawkins.
Hawkins is in the Trumbull County jail.
