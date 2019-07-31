Inner Circle Canfield offers lots of delicious food options

Valley Deals 365 - Inner Circle Pizza - Canfield Video Video An interview with Mike Naffah & Jeff Padurean, Co-Owners of Inner Circle Pizza Canfield. This video feature is from Valley Deals 365, a partnership between The Vindicator and 21 WFMJ-TV. Visit Valleydeals365.com to view this and other deals.

By Corey Crisan

CANFIELD – The Naffah Hospitality Group extends into the restaurant business as franchise owners of Inner Circle Pizza in Canfield. Inner Circle Pizza has three locations in the Mahoning Valley – on Boardman-Poland Road, next to YSU, and on Ironwood Blvd. in Canfield, and each are franchised to local owners. Mike Naffah and his son-in-law Jeff Padurean operate the Canfield location.

“We’ve been given a lot of latitude in this franchise because we’ve been in this business so long,” Naffah said. “We still stick with a lot of the things that are similar [to other Inner Circle locations]. We try to keep the franchise items the same, but we’re allowed to veer off from that.”

Inner Circle in Canfield veers off on its own with a standout Burgan Burger, named after one of Naffah’s business tenants of Burgan Real Estate. The burger consists of “B” ingredients: bacon, bleu cheese, broken fried egg, bourbon sauce and a battered onion ring, all served on a brioche bun.

“It’s special, just for here,” Padurean said. “We worked together to come up with it.”

Inner Circle Canfield sticks with the franchise items, of course. The original-recipe pizzas that can be found at any location also hold stake in Canfield. Calzones and strombolis are popular, but one of the flagship items that the Canfield location started and others picked up on is flatbreads. Some of those flatbreads include a veggie, Greek, Italian and a buffalo chicken flatbread.

“We started flatbreads quite a few years ago,” Naffah said. “That’s when they were starting to become popular. The rest of the franchises started to pick them up.”

Inner Circle Canfield has two separate seating sections away from the roundtable-style bar. In addition, a separate carry-out entrance and window keeps the experience optional to the customer.

“We have the sports bar, but we’re very family-oriented,” Padurean said.

“We give a lot of space to put larger groups together,” Naffah added. “Most sports bars don’t really have that. Here, we have an area that blocks you away a little bit from the bar area so families can feel more comfortable. And on the other hand, you can still see everything.”

The Naffah Hospitality Group owns and operates two other restaurants, in addition to being franchise owners at Inner Circle Canfield. In Lisbon, there’s Shale Tavern, and across the street in Canfield, there’s Scacchetti’s Ironwood Grille. The group also owns and operates a handful of hotels in the Valley.

“I grew up on this property [in Canfield,]” Naffah said. Our house was always open for everyone to come visit and eat. That’s what we enjoy doing. Everything we do is hospitality. You have to be warm, welcoming and hospitable to everybody. That’s what our life is all about.”

Inner Circle Pizza Canfield is open daily at 11 a.m. and closing times vary by the day. For information, visit http://bit.ly/2GJqVwr.