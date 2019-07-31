Greinke traded from Arizona to Houston Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros have acquired 6-time All-Star pitcher Zack Greinke from Arizona Diamondbacks for four minor leaguers. Today was the trading deadline in Major League Baseball.
