Ex-top cop’s son pleads guilty to felonies

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Jared F. Hughes, son of former city police chief Jimmy Hughes, may only serve two years of a stipulated five-year sentence for shooting and injuring another driver while on the highway.

Hughes, 30, of Buell Avenue, Campbell, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Anthony Donofrio of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to felony counts of discharging a firearm near a prohibited premises, which includes a firearm specification, and improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle.

Hughes could face up to 51/2 years on those charges, one year of which is mandatory under the firearm specification, and up to $15,000 in fines.

As part of “lengthy negotiations,” attorneys agreed on a total five-year sentence, said Mike Yacovone, assistant county prosecutor. Prosecutors also agreed not to object to Hughes’ early release after two years have been served, he said.

“At that time, the state will ‘punt,’” he said.

Yacovone said Hughes and his attorney, J. Gerald Ingram, agreed to relinquish the firearm used in the incident.

The apparent road-rage shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. March 29, 2018, on the Interstate 680 North ramp to Interstate 80 West in Austintown, according to Vindicator archives.

Hughes admitted shooting a female driver in the leg – a “serious but nonlife-threatening” injury, authorities said at the time.

Prosecutors last month said Hughes already had agreed to a plea deal that included a five-year prison sentence before his case was presented to a county grand jury, an arrangement supported by the victim.

Judge Donofrio ordered a pre-sentence investigation in Hughes’ case.

Hughes is set to be sentenced Aug. 30. He remains free after posting 10 percent of a $10,000 bond last month.