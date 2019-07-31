Donation to stadium

BOARDMAN

The Boardman Boosters on Tuesday announced a second major donation to phase 3 of Spartan Stadium since construction began this summer. Taylor Kia of Boardman recently committed $50,000 to the project’s final stage.

“Matt Taylor is a Boardman alumnus and has been a great supporter of Spartan Stadium,” said Booster President Bruce Flyak. “With this latest donation, Matt has committed a total of $200,000 to date to the Stadium Project – the largest of any local business.”

The donation includes signage for Taylor Kia on the back of the press box in addition to the current press box signage that faces the field.

Phase 3 includes boys and girls locker rooms with a total of 134 lockers, a formal front facade with donor wall, concessions with eating area, public restrooms and ticket booths.

Go to www.boardmanstadium.org to find out more about the stadium project and how you can donate.

Hunt Valve contract

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., won a $26,363 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for the manufacture of single-plunge valves.

Amazon center to bring 800-plus jobs to Pittsburgh area

HARRISBURG, Pa.

The governor of Pennsylvania says Amazon plans to establish a warehouse and distribution facility in the Pittsburgh area that will bring more than 800 jobs to the region.

Gov. Tom Wolf said Amazon will open a non-sortable fulfillment center in Findlay Township near Pittsburgh International Airport and has committed to investing more than $30 million into the project.

Amazon says on its website that employees at non-sortable fulfillment centers pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.

The company is getting $1.6 million in job creation tax credits from the state.

Police investigate; man says he found baby in freezer

ST. LOUIS

A St. Louis man says a box that had been in his mother’s freezer for decades contained the mummified remains of a newborn baby, which he discovered while cleaning out her home after she died.

Adam Smith told St. Louis media outlets that he opened the cardboard box Sunday expecting to find something like the top of his mother’s first wedding cake or money because she never had a bank account. Instead, he says he found an infant’s body and a pink blanket.

St. Louis police confirmed they are investigating a “suspicious death” involving an “unknown infant” found inside the home and that autopsy results were pending. However, police would not answer questions Tuesday beyond an incident summary released Monday. That summary said that police were called to the home just before 1 a.m. Sunday and did not say where in the home the remains were found.

Smith said his mother took the box with her as she moved to four different apartments in St. Louis but that she wouldn’t answer her children’s questions about it.

Staff/wire reports