Discussions continue to lower water rates for Liberty residents

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

WARREN

The nearly 1,500 Liberty residents who are supplied with water from Girard pay the second-highest water rate in the state, said Cherry Poteet, Liberty law director.

“It’s a real hardship on these residents,” Poteet said. “Everybody in the county needs a fair rate.”

Poteet met with the county commissioners and county sanitary engineers Tuesday to continue discussing the need to lower water prices for those customers on the northern end of the township, who pay $17.35 per thousand gallons.

The portion of township residents who are supplied water by the county pay $12.22 per thousand gallons, and residents supplied water by Youngstown pay $7.89 per thousand gallons.

Girard purchases its water from Niles, Youngstown and Trumbull County, and pays a 40 percent surcharge for Niles’ water. Youngstown purchases water from the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District.

Girard’s water contract with Liberty expires in May 2020, and contractually adds a 40 percent surcharge for Liberty customers’ rate to provide water service.

Girard Mayor James Melfi previously has said there will be no negotiation because the city invested in the infrastructure and improvements and would lose more than it collects by lowering water prices or selling a portion of its infrastructure to the county that supplies Liberty with water.

Last year, the county sanitary engineers reached out to Girard officials to recommend a feasibility study to determine if it would be viable for the county to purchase the portion of Girard’s infrastructure that supplies some Liberty residents’ water.

Poteet suggested further looking into the idea, and making Liberty part of the county’s water district if Girard doesn’t agree to lower its surcharge next year.

Gary Newbrough, deputy county sanitary engineer, said that portion of the infrastructure would need to appraised to ensure it’s viable for the county and an equitable deal for Girard.

“We can’t go forward until we have some idea of what the system’s value is,” he said.

If the county took over the supply, it would charge its rate of $8.22 per thousand gallons but would also need to place a capital charge on the rate to reimburse Girard.

“The key is to get the fairest rate for everyone,” said county Commissioner Frank Fuda. “We have to get everyone together. We’ve had meetings with Liberty and Girard, but trying to get them together has been a hassle.”