Chamber's Dignan surprised by veep's Workhorse/Lordstown claim

LORDSTOWN — James Dignan, Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber president and CEO, said today he “can’t imagine” the funding Workhorse Group Inc. and an affiliated entity has secured is “directly tied” to purchasing the idled General Motors Lordstown complex.

Dignan – who is co-chairman of the Drive It Home campaign – said he was surprised to read Vice President Mike Pence’s statements at a Tuesday event in Lancaster, Ohio, that Workhorse “just this week secured the financing to move forward to keep jobs in that community [Lordstown], and we’re going to continue to look for ways to support that.”

Dignan said he and his staff have no information on the funding.

